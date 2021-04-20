Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$47,441.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,710,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,861,741.54.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$49,299.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$48,463.20.

On Friday, January 29th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total transaction of C$50,617.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.06, for a total transaction of C$57,167.10.

On Monday, January 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total value of C$56,597.40.

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$16.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06. Real Matters Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.87 and a 12 month high of C$33.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REAL. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.25.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

