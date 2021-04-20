Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MicroStrategy (MSTR)

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/15/2021 – MicroStrategy is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – MicroStrategy is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – MicroStrategy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – MicroStrategy is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MSTR traded up $8.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $646.45. 552,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,756. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5,387.08 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.22.

Get MicroStrategy Incorporated alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.