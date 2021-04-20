Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,300 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

RCDTF stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.30. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and medical devices, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

