Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $477.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $525.00 to $477.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.17.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $499.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $474.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

