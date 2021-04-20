Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG) Director John Ernest Black Purchases 20,000 Shares

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG) Director John Ernest Black bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,281,053 shares in the company, valued at C$2,665,855.56.

Shares of REG opened at C$0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 27.56 and a current ratio of 28.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$82.50 million and a P/E ratio of -14.73. Regulus Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.54 and a one year high of C$1.74.

Regulus Resources Company Profile

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Peru, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru.

