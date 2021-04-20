Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells $1,822,644.64 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RLAY stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $32.26. 214,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,398. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 229,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,690,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $6,604,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 820,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.