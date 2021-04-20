Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Falcon Minerals Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of FLMN opened at $4.54 on Monday. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $390.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

