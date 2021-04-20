Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Thomson Reuters Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $91.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $64.47 and a 1 year high of $92.86.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

