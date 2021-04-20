Reserve Rights (RSR) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $170.55 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for $0.0846 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00066771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00089518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.48 or 0.00648687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00043067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

