Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

