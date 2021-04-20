Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 132,489 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,489 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Welltower worth $31,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Welltower by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Welltower by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after buying an additional 1,267,058 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Shares of WELL opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

