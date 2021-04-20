Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $24.24 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,367 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ciena were worth $24,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $153,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

