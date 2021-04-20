Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $28.52 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 398,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Graco were worth $28,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

GGG stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 in the last three months. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

