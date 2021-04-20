Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $32.58 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,308 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $32,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,213,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,075,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $724,271,000 after buying an additional 1,203,586 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,921 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

FIS stock opened at $152.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -845.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.48.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

