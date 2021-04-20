Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 11,650 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 415,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $30,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.67.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

