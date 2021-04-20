Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,594 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

Fiserv stock opened at $125.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $126.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 94.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

