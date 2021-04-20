Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,211 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $256.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

