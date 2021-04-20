Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €109.90 ($129.29).

A number of analysts have recently commented on RHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of RHM traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €91.98 ($108.21). The company had a trading volume of 105,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €56.38 ($66.33) and a 52-week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -146.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €82.02.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

