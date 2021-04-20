Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,030,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 16,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

RIGL opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,493,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,227,000 after buying an additional 298,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after buying an additional 2,329,590 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $6,405,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 817.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 517,645 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

