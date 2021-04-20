RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Raised to “Buy” at Truist Securities

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s previous close.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

RLJ opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. As a group, analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

