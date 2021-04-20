RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RLJ. Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after buying an additional 75,519 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,851,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.