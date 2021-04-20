Roche’s (RHHVF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RHHVF. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $335.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.09 and a 200-day moving average of $338.87. Roche has a 12 month low of $308.57 and a 12 month high of $378.47.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.