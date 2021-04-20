Roche’s (RHHVF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RHHVF. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $335.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.09 and a 200-day moving average of $338.87. Roche has a 12 month low of $308.57 and a 12 month high of $378.47.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Analyst Recommendations for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

