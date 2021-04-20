Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to report sales of $220.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.90 million to $220.10 million. Rogers reported sales of $198.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year sales of $910.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $891.00 million to $930.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $983.70 million, with estimates ranging from $967.40 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $259,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,056.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Rogers by 54.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth $302,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth $226,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $29,893,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROG traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $200.26. 501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,259. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 646.57 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.86. Rogers has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $202.39.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

