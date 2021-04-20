Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $146.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.96.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS opened at $152.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -845.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.48.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.