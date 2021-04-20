Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average of $88.48. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

