Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $673,000 Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Amcor were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Amcor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after buying an additional 202,759 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amcor by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

