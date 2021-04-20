Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $871,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after buying an additional 558,916 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,829,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,676,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DRI opened at $145.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.48.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.