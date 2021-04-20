Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

