Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after buying an additional 558,916 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $138,877,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,425,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,591,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $145.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.48.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

