Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 125 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI stock opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

