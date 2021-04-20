Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 4,030 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 582,488 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,554,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

