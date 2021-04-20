Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $177.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.30 and a twelve month high of $183.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

