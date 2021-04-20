Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTES. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 775.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 68,384 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.