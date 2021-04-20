Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

