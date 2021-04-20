Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MFC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.35.

Shares of TSE MFC traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.65. The company had a trading volume of 925,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,586. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.33. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$15.36 and a twelve month high of C$27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,643.61.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

