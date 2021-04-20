Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 7,500” Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price (up previously from GBX 6,800 ($88.84)) on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,011.93 ($78.55).

LON:ASC traded down GBX 216 ($2.82) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,100 ($66.63). 360,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,531.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,019.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a one year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm has a market cap of £5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,995 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

