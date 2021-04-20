Royal Bank of Canada Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,061 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 831% compared to the average volume of 114 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,962,000 after purchasing an additional 584,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $94.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $95.14. The company has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RY. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

