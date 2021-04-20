Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 319.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,230 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $3,223,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.26.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

