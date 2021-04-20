Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.28 Million Stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of 51job worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of 51job by 506,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of 51job by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after buying an additional 100,402 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of 51job by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of 51job by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,239,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JOBS stock opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.77. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

