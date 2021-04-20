Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.57 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $313.61 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.92 and a 52 week high of $333.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

