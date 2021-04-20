Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,690,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,159,000 after acquiring an additional 96,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $329.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.20. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

