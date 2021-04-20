Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.39 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 72.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 241,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -284.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

