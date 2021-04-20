Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,496 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,891,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $13,655,000. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in Credicorp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,050,000 after buying an additional 70,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

NYSE:BAP opened at $134.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $172.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.91 and a 200 day moving average of $147.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

