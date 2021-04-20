Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Takes $4.85 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

