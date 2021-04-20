Royal Nickel Corp. (TSE:KRR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Royal Nickel Corp. (TSE:KRR) – Cormark decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Nickel in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52.

Get Royal Nickel alerts:

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.90 target price on shares of Royal Nickel in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of KRR opened at C$4.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$606.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.07. Royal Nickel has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$4.49.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.