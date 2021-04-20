Royal Nickel Corp. (TSE:KRR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Royal Nickel Corp. (TSE:KRR) – Cormark decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Nickel in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52.
Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.90 target price on shares of Royal Nickel in a report on Thursday, March 25th.
