RSK Infrastructure Framework Reaches Market Capitalization of $218.26 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $218.26 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00060216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00270972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004336 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00023823 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.81 or 0.00908467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,409.11 or 0.99693080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.73 or 0.00602331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 721,033,343 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Infrastructure Framework should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

