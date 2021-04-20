Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of CVE:RUP traded up C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 46,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,562. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$766.72 million and a P/E ratio of -93.00. Rupert Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$28,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,659,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,517,085. Insiders have sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $199,328 over the last quarter.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

