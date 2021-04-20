Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

