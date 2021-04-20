Sabal Trust CO Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $20,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 60,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on O shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

O traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.54. 35,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,839. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average of $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $67.44.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

