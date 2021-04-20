Sabal Trust CO Purchases 2,866 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.6% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $35,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after buying an additional 313,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.46.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.81. 94,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.26 and a 200-day moving average of $167.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $170.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.